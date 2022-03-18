The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat's office as of March 4.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Tiffany Reed, 33, of Taneytown, Md., was charged with one count each of careless driving, reckless driving, accident damage to an unattended vehicle or property, and lane violation; two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance; and one felony count endangering the welfare of children Sept. 7, 2021, in Hamiltonban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Frank Burrell Jr., 33, of Hagerstown, Md., was charged with one count driving while operator privilege's suspended or revoked, one count of violating the speed limit, and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance Nov. 8, 2021, in Liberty Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ethan Peters, 52, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of driving at a safe speed, disregard of traffic lane, and failure to use a safety belt; and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Nov. 26, 2021, in Menallen Township. The case was waived to county court.
Cameron Wetzel, 28, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count each of careless driving and disregard of traffic lane; one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license; and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Sept. 26, 2021, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Shawn Brookens, 47, of Chambersburg, Pa., was charged with one count violating the speed limit and one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license Dec. 5, 2021, in Biglerville Borough. The case was held for county court.
Jeremy Bucher, 43, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count use of a vehicle or conveyance propelled by other than manpower; one misdemeanor count each of hunt or fur taking under influence of controlled substances, marijuana - small amount for personal use, intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, possession of a weapon, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia; five misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance; one felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, and one felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver Nov. 27, 2021, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.