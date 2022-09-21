Visitors to Gettysburg’s children’s history museum can interact with living historians from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, according to a Gettysburg Foundation release.
The Gettysburg Foundation will host the Patriot Daughters of Lancaster, with living history presentations in the side yard of Children of Gettysburg 1863, 451 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, according to the release.
Visitors can hear documented stories from civilian reenactors about the Patriot Daughters of Lancaster, a ladies’ aid society formed after the firing on Fort Sumter in 1861. Guests will learn about the original group’s mission to provide money, food, clothing, bandages and supplies for Union soldiers.
The Patriot Daughters of Lancaster provided supplies to military hospitals and volunteered as nurses in Gettysburg after the Battle of Gettysburg in July 1863. The women cared for the wounded at Christ Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg and held sanitary fairs and bazaars to raise money.
The living history presentations in the side yard of Children of Gettysburg 1863 are free and open to the public.
Ticket holders to Children of Gettysburg 1863 can experience hands-on history through the stories of children, teens and young adults who lived in and near Gettysburg during and after the 1863 battle. Designed for families and children in kindergarten through fifth grade, the interactive adventure takes families on a journey through galleries of interactive exhibits and experiences that provide a history-based setting for creativity, discovery and learning, according to the release.
Children of Gettysburg 1863 is open daily through mid-November from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and offers adventures every 30 minutes, with the last daily ticket time at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for children and youth (ages 12 and younger) are free with a ticketed adult (ages 13 and older).
Visit GettysburgFoundation.org or call 877-874-2478 for information and tickets for Children of Gettysburg 1863 and the experiences, exhibits, tours, historic sites and events offered by the Gettysburg Foundation.
