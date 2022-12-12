Biglerville
The Biglerville Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Hunterstown Diner. New members are always welcome.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Meat Raffle on Dec. 16. Doors open at 4 p.m., free meal at 6 p.m., raffle starts at 7 p.m. Meal is broasted chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, and dessert. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch Dec. 14 at 12 noon at Longhorn in Hanover.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Gateway Theater at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, to walk in the area with a Christmas lunch at Perkins Restaurant at 11 a.m. Call 717-339-9389 if planning to join the group for lunch.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at Inn 94.
————
Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, will present a Live Nativity, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5-7 p.m. The nativity includes animals, bonfire, and refreshments.
————
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Rev. Rick Smith, pastor of Gettysburg United Methodist Church. All men are welcome.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Christmas Breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 18, 7-11 a.m. All are welcome. Menu consists of pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits, gravy, assorted muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $12; children ages 6-12, $6; and children under 6 eat free.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, Dec. 18. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive Jackpots, 20 regular games and small games of chance. Food available. Call Mitch at 717-398-1668 or Dawn at 717-353-9413.
New Oxford
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert $10, take out only, on Sunday Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, rear 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Thrift shop will be open with everything half price.
————
The New Oxford Lions Club Orange Car will be in the square until Saturday, Dec. 17. The hours are Sundays 12-4 p.m., and Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The club will be sell fresh Florida fruit, gift baskets, and Amish brooms. Payment by cash or check only.
