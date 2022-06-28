Caledonia State Park Manager Earl Hockenberry Monday announced the Caledonia swimming pool has been forced to suspend operation for the remainder of the season, according to a release from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“It is indeed unfortunate that a major maintenance project required significantly more time than expected,” said Hockenberry. “The situation has been further complicated by the lack of certified lifeguards.”
State park officials noted the lack of lifeguards is a nationwide problem, as has been reported by the national media over the past few weeks.
The current maintenance project was necessary to bring the Caledonia pool up to the high standards for all state park pools and for the continued safety of pool patrons, said Hockenberry.
Caledonia State Park, which covers 1,125 acres is located in Franklin and Adams counties, midway between Chambersburg and Gettysburg along the Lincoln Highway, US Route 30.
The park is nestled within South Mountain, the northern terminus of the well-known Blue Ridge Mountain of Maryland and Virginia. Within South Mountain there are four state parks and over 90,000 acres of state forest land waiting to be explored and enjoyed. The soils on either side of South Mountain are ideal for fruit production, proven by the abundance of orchards in the surrounding area.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk. The park office is open specific hours. The pool, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours at 717-352-2161. For information on Caledonia and Pennsylvania’s other 120 state parks, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov and click on “Find a Park.”
