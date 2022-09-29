A team of Penn State plant scientists has received a grant of nearly $1.25 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to study the interactions between corn and soil fungi, with the aim of boosting crop resilience and production, according to a release from the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences.

The four-year award, through USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, will allow the researchers to determine which corn varieties and which corn genes promote the greatest benefit from arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi, related to efficient fertilizer use and dealing with stresses such as drought and disease.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.