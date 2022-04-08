With April designated as Autism Acceptance Month, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania is promoting autism acceptance throughout the court system and encouraging judges and staff to join them in the effort, according to a release from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.
“One in 44 children and one in 56 adults in Pennsylvania are diagnosed with autism,” said Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty. “We need to move to a place where everyone is accepted and celebrated for who they are and offered the help they need, when they need it the most.”
In a strong show of support for autism awareness and acceptance from the court system, under theleadership of Justice Dougherty on behalf of the Supreme Court, the court website has been turned blue, the universal color associated with Autism Acceptance Month, according to the release.
In addition, Dougherty is calling on his judicial colleagues, statewide partners and the public to join him in support of those with autism by wearing blue on April 12.
Those joining in the effort are encouraged to post their photos in blue on the Pennsylvania Courts Twitter page @PaCourts and use the hashtag #PaAutismAcceptance.
Throughout the month the courts will also be sharing information about autism and resources, services and support available statewide through its social media channels (Twitter — @PaCourts, Facebook @Pennsylvaniacourts) and website.
“We want everyone to know – that when you enter our courtrooms from Erie to Philadelphia – everyone is welcome, everyone is seen, heard and accepted – and there’s no better feeling than that,” Dougherty said. “Let’s show all of Pennsylvania that we care and be the force of support behind our children and their families.”
In 2020, the Supreme Court signaled its commitment to Pennsylvanians with autism by forming a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Department of Human Services (DHS) to heighten the focus on helping judges better understand the necessary evaluations required for diagnosis, treatment and services for individuals with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
More than 200 judges attended the first in-person training session held that year, indicating the interest and the need for the courts to focus on ASD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.