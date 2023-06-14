majestic

Grammy Award-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader Christian McBride will offer a free master class on June 22 at 2:30 p.m. hosted by Sunderman Conservatory of Music. A free concert will follow at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater at 7:30 p.m. (Submitted Photo)

The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College welcomes eight-time Grammy Award-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader Christian McBride to offer a public master class at Gettysburg College on Thursday, June 22 at 2:30 p.m., according to a release from the Majestic.

The class is in addition to McBride’s free concert that evening at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater at 7:30 p.m.

