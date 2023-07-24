ACNB Bank recently presented the 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award to Gary W. Rappoldt, senior vice president/regional commercial lending manager, in recognition of his community involvement. The Optimist Club of Gettysburg received a $1,000 contribution from ACNB Bank to acknowledge Rappoldt’s exemplary volunteer service, according to an ACNB release.
In celebration of ACNB Bank’s 160th Anniversary in 2017, the bank introduced the Volunteer of the Year Award to recognize staff members who embrace the true spirit of giving back to the community as volunteers. In its seventh year, this award program also serves to highlight the important work of the community organizations represented by the award winners.
“ACNB Bank’s 2023 honoree, Gary Rappoldt, serves in leadership volunteer positions with multiple organizations in our market area and truly embodies the spirit of community banking, which includes lending his business expertise and other important skills to benefit others,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Bank president and chief executive officer.
Rappoldt joined ACNB Bank in 2008 and has more than 29 years of banking experience with 23 years focused specifically on commercial relationships. In his current role, he is responsible for a team of commercial relationship managers and works to meet the commercial banking needs of business customers located throughout Adams, Cumberland and Franklin counties, according to the release.
Rappoldt is based at the Bank’s North Gettysburg office located at 675 Old Harrisburg Road. He is a graduate of York College of Pennsylvania, earning a bachelor of science in management, with minors in economics and accounting and a concentration in banking and finance.
Rappoldt received ACNB Bank’s 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition of his volunteer leadership and service with a number of local community organizations, contributing nearly 400 hours of his time in 2022. He selected the Optimist Club of Gettysburg as the recipient of the bank’s contribution to this organization in his honor. Rappoldt joined the Optimist Club in 2002 and is currently serving his second term as president.
“There are many qualities that make Gary a great leader, including his enthusiasm that inspires other members of the club to see projects through to fruition. He is always willing to roll up his sleeves to get something done. Above all, Gary has a sincere passion for serving children and youth in our local community and is committed to the Optimist Club of Gettysburg’s mission of ‘helping to bring out the best in children’. Under his leadership, our club has continued to grow and establish meaningful partnerships with other local organizations to serve our youth and future leaders. Gary has played an important role in the club’s ability to serve 7,700 children annually through our many sponsored events and programs,” said Daryl Aurand, Optimist Club of Gettysburg secretary.
For more information about the Optimist Club of Gettysburg and how the organization serves the local community, please visit gettysburgoptimist.com.
