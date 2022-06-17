Oyler’s Organic Farms & Market, 400 Pleasant Valley Road, Biglerville, invites the public to a free performance by the Martins Ridge Dulcimer Band on Saturday, June 18, 9:20-11:20 a.m. with an interactive children’s program at 10 a.m.
Youngsters will be allowed to join the band to make their own music, according to an Oyler’s release.
The local Martins Ridge Dulcimer Band is a volunteer group of players who share their time and talents to promote the joy of dulcimers.
The public is invited to purchase a local organic farm-to-table breakfast during the program.
Cafe @ Oyler’s serves breakfast every Saturday 9-11:30 a.m. with picturesque seating outdoors overlooking the farm, the release reads.
Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of breakfast options.
The menu features Oyler’s soy-free organic pastured eggs and pastured pork as well as local organic vegetables. Freshly made Oyler’s organic, pastries, jams and toppings are weekly staples.
All items are made from scratch in Oyler’s inspected commercial kitchen.
Breakfasts will be offered through Oct. 8.
No reservations are needed and take-outs are available. Call 717-677-8411 for additional information.
