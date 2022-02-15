Gettysburg for Gun Sense is meeting Thursday, Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room 313 of Valentine Hall at the United Lutheran Seminary to kickoff the group’s reading of a book by Donald V. Gaffney, “Common Ground: Talking About Gun Violence in America.”
The discussion will continue the first and third Thursday through the end of April: March 3 and 17, and April 7 and 21.
“Common Ground: Talking About Gun Violence in America, with only 125 pages, deals with hunting culture, gun violence prevention and faith-based responses to shootings, according to a release from the group.
More information about Gettysburg for Gun Sense is available on the group’s Facebook page @gettysburg4gunsense.
