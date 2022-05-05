In recognition of National Travel & Tourism Week, May 1-7, Destination Gettysburg is inviting residents of Adams County to a free sneak preview of the “World War II: American Experience” museum.
The museum features a variety of World War II-era vehicles, artifacts and memorabilia, all in an effort to honor, preserve and educate the public about World War II, according to a Destination Gettysburg release.
The preview event, slated for Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature a variety of the museum’s artifacts, free lunch, music from Rocky 98.5 and giveaways, all in celebration of National Travel & Tourism Week 2022.
The museum, scheduled to open in June, is located at 845 Crooked Creek Road, north of Gettysburg.
Tourism is one of Adams County’s top industries – with visitors spending more than $750 million annually, supporting over 5,400 jobs and generating $60 million in tax revenue. National Travel & Tourism Week is a chance to recognize the impact that Adams County visitors have on the community.
“Destination Gettysburg is excited to welcome residents of our community out to this amazing museum – just a small piece of what our region offers visitors from around the world,” said Karl Pietrzak, president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg.
For more information on Saturday’s event at the “World War II: American Experience” museum, visit https://destinationgettysburg.com/event/details/gett-together-for-tourism-a-preview-picnic/.
Destination Gettysburg, the official destination marketing organization, markets Gettysburg and Adams County as a premier travel destination, producing a positive economic impact.
