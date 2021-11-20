The South Mountain Audubon Society (SMAS) will meet at the Charlie Sterner building at the Gettysburg Area Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, behind the Gettysburg Hospital, Monday, Nov. 22.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. with a brief business meeting at 7:15 p.m. and a program by Bonnie Portzline, “Birds with a Gettysburg Address: A Lens on History,” starting at 7:30 p.m., according to a society release.
