The Alzheimer’s Association invites Adams and Franklin county residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Gettysburg Recreation Authority, Long Lane, according to a release from the organization.
Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony is at 10 a.m.
On the walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease, according to the release.
The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s, their personal reasons to end the disease: Blue, Living with Alzheimer’s or dementia; Purple, Lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s or dementia; Yellow, Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia; Orange, I do not have a direct connection to Alzheimer’s or dementia but support the vision for a world without these diseases.
“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Fran Gibbons, senior development director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and over 400,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/gpawalk.
