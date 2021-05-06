Gettysburg resident Dora Lewis Townsend will give a Third Thursday, May 20, presentation at noon on the American painter, Jacob Lawrence, 1917-2000, according to a release from the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC).
Lawrence was a black American painter who came of age in Harlem during the Great Depression and went on to become a significant and notable artist, according to the release. He is known for expressing a distinct social commentary on the struggles of the black experience in his paintings.
