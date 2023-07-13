The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of July 12.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Jeremy Ivins, of Denham Springs, La., was found guilty of failing to report income to the York-Adams Tax Bureau for 2019, 2020, and 2021 Feb. 10, and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $191.95.
Billy Young, of East Berlin, was found guilty of failing to report income tax to the York-Adams Tax Bureau for 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Oct. 24, 2022, and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $187.64.
Ann Thodos, of Abbottstown, was found guilty of failing to report income tax to the York-Adams Tax Bureau for 2020, 2021, and 2022 May 18, and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $191.95.
Marcus Strubhar, of East Berlin, was found guilty of violating a Pennsylvania milk sanitation law April 20, in Hamilton Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $198.85.
Jeffrey Miller, 62, of East Berlin, was found guilty of harassment via physical contact Feb. 10, in Reading Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $268.85.
