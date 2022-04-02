The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of March 25.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Nathan Norton, 22, of Greencastle, Pa., was charged with one count each of possession of open alcoholic beverage on a highway, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and exceeding the speed limit July 19, 2021, in Butler Township. The case was held for county court.
Mark Radhi 53, of Levittown, Pa., was charged with one misdemeanor count each operating a vehicle with suspended or revoked license for DUI and intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered; and three felony counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance July 30, 2021, in Cumberland Township. The case was held for county court.
Kevin Hewitt, 57, of Fairfield, was charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault without consent of other; and one felony count each of unlawful contact with minor- sexual offenses, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of minors — defendant 18 or above March 1, 2010, in Freedom Township. The case was held for county court.
Adela Tovar, 42, of Aspers, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of violating the Dog Law Act Feb. 25, 26, 27, 28, in Aspers. The case was waived to county court.
Adela Tovar, 42, of Aspers, was charged with a failure to license a dog violation, and one misdemeanor count of violating the Dog Law Act Jan. 27 and Feb. 19, in Aspers. The case was waived to county court.
Adela Tovar, 42, of Aspers, was charged with a failure to license a dog violation, and one misdemeanor count of violating the Dog Law Act Jan. 27, in Aspers. The case was waived to county court.
Adela Tovar, 42, of Aspers, was charged with a failure to license a dog violation, and one misdemeanor count of violating the Dog Law Act Jan. 11 and 13, in Aspers. The case was waived to county court.
Bryan Cherry, 50, of East Berlin, was charged with violating the speed limit, and three misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Jan. 11, 2022, in Butler Township. The case was waived to county court.
Robert Beamer, 31, of Biglerville, was charged with one count harassment, and one misdemeanor count simple assault Jan. 1, 2022, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Natasha Fridinger, 38, of Biglerville, was charged with one felony count indecent deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, one felony count statutory sexual assault — 11 years of older, one misdemeanor count indecent assault person less than 16 years of age, one felony count of corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above, one felony count of unlawful contact with minor — sexual offenses March 27, 2017, in Menallen Township. The case was held for county court.
Christopher Green, 29, of Biglerville, was charged with one misdemeanor count indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age; and one felony count each corruption of minors — defendant 18 years or above, unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses, and statutory sexual assault — 8-11 years older March 27, 2017, in Menallen Township. The case was held for county court.
Arron Marsee, 220, Emmitsburg, Md., was charged with one violation each of no rear lights and vehicle registration suspended, and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Oct. 22, 2022, in Hamiltonban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brandy Kelly, 39, of Boardsman, Ohio, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of theft and receiving stolen property July 10 2021, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joshua Texidor, 27, of Biglerville, was charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault; one felony count each of rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor; and three counts of aggravated indecent assault Dec 1, 2016 to March 1, 2018, in Biglerville. The case was waived to county court.
