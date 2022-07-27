Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called for applications for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill-funded grants aimed at increasing locally produced meat and poultry in the state.
Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grants help small businesses start up or expand to meet USDA food safety requirements, according to a release from the state Department of Agriculture.
“Consumers want to buy local,” Redding said. “These grants help our small producers meet that demand for high-quality, nutritious food that meets stringent food safety requirements. In turn, this investment helps keep our food supply chain short, keeping costs down, growing producers’ bottom lines, and keeping more dollars right here in our communities.”
Grants of up to $100,000 are available to reimburse processors for consulting or technical services to draft and implement a federal Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points Plan to ensure a facility can become USDA-certified and produce meat or poultry safely. Eligible costs also include processing equipment and supplies required for certification, as well as employee training, safety equipment and supplies.
Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications are due by at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, according to the release.
Potential applicants with questions about eligibility should contact Joshua Scheinberg at 717-919-0377 or jscheinber@pa.gov.
Learn more about PA Farm Bill grants and initiatives to grow Pennsylvania agriculture and find a map of previous grant recipients in your area at agriculture.pa.gov/pafarmbill.
