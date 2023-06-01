Adams County
Grants are available to support local environmental projects and education through the Adams County Fund for the Environment. Application deadline is June 19, AdamsCountyCF.org.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet Tuesday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m., at the National Apple Museum. For more information on the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Liz at 717-677-0777.
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors are needed. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 or church office at 717-677-7409.
The third annual community yard sale is Saturday, June 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maps available at 98 N. Main St. St. Paul Lutheran Church is offering spots to set up for people from outside the borough. Email Mayorphil71@gmail.com or text 717-262-8960 for details.
Bingo will be held on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
Bonneauville
The Borough of Bonneauville will hold its annual Electronic Devices Recycling Event on Saturday, June 17, 8-10 a.m. at the sewer treatment plant, 86 W. Hanover St. Items only accepted this place/time. Only computers, monitors, computer components and televisions will be accepted. For more information, call the borough office Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 717-334-2662.
Buchanan Valley
The Buchanan Valley Fire Department’s annual summer outdoor drawing is scheduled June 3, with food, DJ, and prizes. Tickets are $10. Information is available at 717-677-0870.
The Buchanan Valley Fire Department plans a meat raffle with free soup and sandwich meal at 6 p.m. June 16. No tickets are required. Information is available at 717-677-0870.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, sponsors a Vegetarian/Vegan Dinner Club the first Thursday of the month, June 1, at 6 p.m. A free vegetarian and/or vegan meal provided. Preparation instructions and health nugget included. No charge for dinner; freewill offering accepted.
Gettysburg Area High School Class of 1968 will hold its 55th reunion Sunday, June 25, at David and Janet Geyer’s residence. If you are a class member and have not received reservation information, leave a message for Judy at 717-334-3043, or horserider141749@embarqmail.com. Reservations are due June 4.
Church Women United will have an annual picnic Wednesday, June 7, 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will be the guests. The event is indoors; members will provide the food, condiments and beverages. Join for food and fellowship.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Hoss’s on Tuesday, June 6 at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will celebrate its 70th year since graduation with a reunion with lunch on June 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road, and with dinner on June 9 at 5 p.m. at Perkin’s, York Road. Class members and guests welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Norlo Park (3050 Lincoln Way E., Fayetteville) at 10am on June 6 to walk. Lunch is planned at 11 a.m. at Windy Knoll, 2685 Spring Road, Chambersburg. Information is available at 717-339-9389.
The Gettysburg Vegetarian/Vegan Supper Club presents a free three-course vegetarian or vegan meal the first Thursday of the month, including at 6 p.m. June 1 at Gettysburg 7th-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road. A love offering may be given.
On Saturday, June 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., celebrity Rico Hill, will present “God’s Farmacy — A Free Nutritional Workshop and Demo” for the community at the Gettysburg 7th-day Adventist Church located at 1495 Biglerville Road.
Elsewhere
On Saturday, June 3, the South Mountain Audubon Society plans a bird walk on the Mary Ann Furnace Trail in Codorus State Park. Participants are to meet at the trailhead near 1060 Black Rock Road, Hanover, at 7:30 a.m. for a walk led by Evan Vaeth. The trail includes slight inclines and uneven terrain. Hiking boots are recommended. I nsect/tick repellent is suggested. The walk is free and open to the public. The rain date is June 10.
