The Doo Wop Project pays tribute to the Doo Wop and Motown music of the 20th century with a performance featuring favorite Broadway stars playing at the Majestic Theater.
Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater will be filled with the classic sounds of five guys singing on a street corner when The Doo Wop Project performs in Gettysburg on Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. The concert kicks off the Majestic’s 2022-2023 Celebrity Season, and is made possible by the J. William Warehime Foundation Fund of the Majestic’s Centennial Endowment, according to a Majestic release.
The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning, tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies to the biggest hits on the radio today.
In their epic shows The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and Sam Smith.
Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project teamed up with PBS in June to debut a one-hour television special seen nationwide. Now, these incredible performers appear for one night only in Gettysburg, according to the release.
“The Doo Wop Project is one of the most popular groups touring America today,” said Jeffrey Gabel, founding executive director. “The lion won’t sleep this night at the Majestic, because there’s going to be a whole lot of shakin’ goin’ on!”
Tickets to The Doo Wop Project start at $50 and are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling 717-337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are optional and encouraged at Majestic Theater performances.
The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.