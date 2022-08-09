Doowop

“The Doo Wop Project” pays tribute to the Doo Wop and Motown music of the 20th century. The performance features favorite Broadway stars playing at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. (Submitted Photo)

The Doo Wop Project pays tribute to the Doo Wop and Motown music of the 20th century with a performance featuring favorite Broadway stars playing at the Majestic Theater.

Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater will be filled with the classic sounds of five guys singing on a street corner when The Doo Wop Project performs in Gettysburg on Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. The concert kicks off the Majestic’s 2022-2023 Celebrity Season, and is made possible by the J. William Warehime Foundation Fund of the Majestic’s Centennial Endowment, according to a Majestic release.

