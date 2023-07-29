Sen. Doug Mastriano

Mastriano

Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) introduced legislation this week to establish Pennsylvania’s first statewide registry of people found to be substantiated perpetrators of abuse, neglect, abandonment or exploitation of senior citizens.

Senate Bill 885 will require the Pennsylvania Department of Aging to establish the registry containing names of documented abusers along with a description and date of the incidents, according to a release issued by Senate Republican Communications office.

