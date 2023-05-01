majestic

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain makes its Gettysburg debut at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on May 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at the Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, 717-337-8200 or www.gettysburgmajestic.org. (Submitted Photo)

Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater welcomes George Hinchliffe’s world-renowned Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of heartfelt musical absurdity. Tickets for the group’s Gettysburg debut are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office.

“For nearly 40 years, this group of talented musicians have been touring the world playing music on the happiest instrument on the planet. They have entertained millions of people with their unique take on songs, resulting in a massively loyal fanbase that is tuned in to their uniquely English style of music hall humor which has become their trademark,” observed Jeffrey Gabel, the Majestic’s founding executive director. “The orchestra’s U.S. tour includes many of the most prestigious, major city performing arts center. That the orchestra agreed to perform at the Majestic is a real honor, and a once-in-lifetime opportunity for music lovers in our community.”

