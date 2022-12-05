Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) and Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (CA-44), recently introduced legislation to ensure greater access to Alzheimer’s Disease treatments for American seniors.

The Access to Innovative Treatments Act would require the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to weigh the practical use of innovative medical treatments after enough data is collected on a treatment’s effectiveness, according to a release issued by Joyce’s office. Through this legislation, patients will have access to new treatments individually determined to be covered by Medicare, significantly increasing accessibility.

