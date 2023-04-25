Physical Fitness Task Force (PFTF) of Healthy Adams County release its spring walk schedule featuring a series of 10 walks plus one free 5K, according to a PFTF release.
Based on feedback received, PFTF changed the format of its offerings.
“Six of the 10 walks offer a ‘led’ group walk with a special guest speaker/leader. Three of the walks have scavenger hunts for kids of all ages and one walk is the always favorite ‘Silly Walk’ with over eight silly walk activity stations,” the release reads. The “led” walks have someone guiding the walk.
The Memorial Day Free 5K is back and once again chip-timed thanks to Highmark Wholecare. Two of the walks are scheduled on Tuesdays with a rain date on Wednesdays.
“We tried hard to incorporate as much of the great feedback we received to make the walks more appealing and available to more people. If you complete all 10 walks you will receive a ticket to the August Ice Cream walk worth $10,” the release reads.
For more information, contact Jen Gastley at jgastley2@wellspan.org or Betsy Meyer at ejmeyer99@hotmail.com.
• Wednesday, April 26, 1 p.m., led walk, 4–6 p.m. open, GNMP Harman Farm by the Day Spa, 730 Chambersburg Road. Walk the old golf cart paths, by ponds, nature, and with a scavenger hunt for all ages. Join Kathy Gilbert, owner of the G-burg Day Spa, at 1 p.m. (if not raining) to learn about the day spa and the history of the building; two miles, mostly paved and flat.
• Tuesday, May 2, rain date May 3, 1 p.m. led walk, 4–6 p.m. open, Outlets, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive. Check-in at the gazebo. Walk around the Outlets, Mela’s, and down a scenic road to White Run Water facility. Walk is two miles of relatively flat sidewalk and roadways. Join Linda Wellborn, marketing director of the Outlets, at 1 p.m. to learn about what’s happening there.
• Wednesday, May 10, 1 p.m. led walk, 4–6 p.m. open, Oakside, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville. Park in the gravel lot behind the Chapter House office. Bring youngsters for a bingo scavenger hunt and post a picture of you with one of the items on the Facebook event to be entered to win a free ticket to the Ice Cream Walk. Join Drs. Catherine and Robert Mauss at 1 p.m. to learn about preventing Lyme disease, the health benefits of walking, and more. Two miles, mostly flat, gravel trail, some paved, very scenic.
• Wednesday, May 17, 1 p.m. led walk, 2–5 p.m. open, Eisenhower Farm. Park at the Eisenhower Farm parking lot, accessed from Emmitsburg Road just south of where it crosses Confederate Avenue. Bring your kids for a fun scavenger hunt. At 1 p.m., join Ruthmary McIlhenny, an Eisenhower Society member, at the Eisenhower house to hear the history of the Eisenhowers at this farm as you walk around the house property. At all other times McIlhenny will be available in front of the house for questions. One mile, paved trails, a little hilly.
• Tuesday, May 23, rain date May 24, 1 p.m. led walk, 1-6 p.m. open, Twin Lakes West. Go west from Gettysburg on Fairfield Road. Park at Clementina’s Pizza, 1685 Fairfield Road. Make a right out of the parking lot onto Fairplay Road, then follow the map. Great walk for kids. Throughout the neighborhood follow the signs for silly and fun activities. The 2-mile walk includes all three loops. At 1 p.m. join Payton Dziemburski, exercise specialist with WellSpan Rehab, for the led walk. Two miles, trail is on quiet neighborhood roads, mostly level, and sunny.
• Wednesday, May 31, 1 p.m. led walk, 4–6 p.m. open, Hoffman Homes, 815 Orphanage Road, Littlestown. From Gettysburg, take state Route 97 south for five miles, turn right on Hoffman Home Road. Go two miles, turn right on Orphanage Road. Turn left at Entrance 2 “Culinary and Educational Services.” Lovely horse pastures. At 1 p.m., join Susan Cann, director of development, to learn about Hoffman Homes. Two miles, mostly paved or gravel trail, relatively flat.
• Monday, May 29, 8 a.m., Highmark Wholecare Memorial Day free 5K, Wyndham Hotel, Gateway Complex. Arrive 15 minutes early to register. Race/walk kicks off from the Wyndham Hotel in the Gateway Complex off U.S. Routes 30 and 15. Medals for all children who finish. This is 3.1 miles, paved roads, some gentle hills. Not needed for perfect attendance, but can be used as a make-up walk towards perfect attendance.
• Wednesday, June 7, 4–6 p.m., GNMP Visitor’s Center. Soldier’s National Cemetery Parking Lot, Cyclorama Drive, off of Taneytown Road. Proceed from the lot to Meade’s Headquarters, cross Taneytown Road, trail through the woods, and parking lot 3 to Pleasanton Avenue, cross Taneytown Road, and use the road to walk past the Pennsylvania monument, the Angle and back to lot. Two miles, paved, relatively flat, half wooded and half open.
• Wednesday, June 14, 1 p.m. led walk, 4–6 p.m., Gettysburg Rec Park to seminary. Park at the Charlie Sterner Building, 545 Long Lane. Walk across the rec park using the blue bridge to the Seminary Trail and back via High/West streets. This is 2.3 miles, pave/gravel, mostly flat, some shaded, some open. Join Kathy Glahn at 1 p.m. to learn about the farmers’ market.
