The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of Feb. 23.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Joel Mosebrook, 34, of York, was charged with violating the speed limit, reckless driving, making an illegal turn, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Nov. 19, 2021, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Hayden Clark, 21, of York Springs, was charged with one count of flight to avoid apprehension, trial, or punishment, and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer Feb. 2, 2022, in York Springs. The case was waived to county court.
Kyle McCauslin, of New Oxford, pleaded guilty to failure to pump or inspect a septic system and to submit written proof Nov. 17, 2021, in Reading Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $401.61.
Bailey Stouter, 20, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count of cruelty to animals, one count of failure to notify change of address, two counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and four counts of simple assault July 1, 2021, in East Berlin. The case was held for county court.
Cristo Veran Cordero, 27, of York Springs, was charged with one count each of simple assault and harassment, Dec. 23. 2021, in Huntington Township. The case was waived to county court.
Christine Outerbridge, 20, of Suitland, Md., was charged with one count of an obstructed window, and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, Aug. 30, 2021, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
Elmer Tracey, 22, of York, was charged with one count each of careless driving and disregarding a traffic lane, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol, May 9, 2021, in East Berlin. The case was waived to county court.
Allon Offord, 38, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of careless driving, operating unsafe equipment, and violating rules or regulations of the motor vehicle code; and four counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 8, 2021, in New Oxford. The case was waived to county court.
Colton Pieper, 23, of New Oxford, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol, Feb. 9, 2021, in Berwick Township. The case was held for county court.
Megan Runk, 30, of New Oxford, was charged with one count of reckless driving, and two counts related to driving under the influence Dec. 12, 2021, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Christopher Redding, 33, of New Oxford, was charged with theft by deception Jan. 2, 2022 in New Oxford. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Keller, 44, of New Oxford, was charged with one count of intimidating a witness or victim Dec. 18, 2021, in Oxford Township. The case was held for county court.
Lara Shull, 39, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of texting, careless driving, violating the speed limit, and disregarding a traffic lane; and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 31, 2021, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
Nicole Dubs, 34 of Thomasville was charged with one count failure to yield, one count improper signaling, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Oct. 16, 2021, in New Oxford. The case was waived to county court.
Jacob Butner, 41, of Sholola, was charged with harassment, terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience, and simple assault Nov. 2, 2021, in York Springs. The case was waived to county court.
Edwin Swarez, 19, of Allentown, was charged with one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, small amount for personal use; and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Oct. 30, 2021, in Latimore Township. The case was waived to county court.
Darell Narciso, 21, of Leesburg, Va., was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, Sept. 17, 2021, in Tyrone Township. The case was waived to county court.
William Hinkle, 52, of New Oxford, was charged with two felony counts involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; one felony count involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child; one felony count aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 13 years of age; one felony count aggravated indecent assault, less than 16; one felony aggravated indecent assault of a child; three misdemeanor counts indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age; one misdemeanor count indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age; four felony counts of contact or communication with a minor for sexual offenses; two felony counts corruption of minors, age 18 or above; two misdemeanor counts corruption of minors, 2002-2017, in New Oxford. The case was waived to county court.
Crystin Mullins, 35, of New Oxford, was charged with violation of compulsory attendance, child under 15 years of age, March, 31, 2021, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jennifer Oseen, 39, of East Berlin, was charged with failure to file local income tax April 4, 2018, in Adams County. The case was waived to county court.
Stephen Oseen, 36, of East Berlin, was charged with failure to comply with tax office request to examine records for audit purposes, Sept. 15, 2021, in Adams County. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Peterson, of Abbottstown, was charged with failure to file local income tax April 15, 2015, in Adams County. The case was waived to county court.
James Wagner, 64, of Gardners, was charged with failure to submit septic system pumping report, Feb. 10, 2021, in Tyrone Township. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Keller, 44, of New Oxford, was charged with simple assault and harassment Dec. 3, 2021, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
