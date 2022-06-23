The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis will hear from Ralph Serpe, president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation, and Thereasa DiLoreto, foundation philanthropic advisor, the monthly speakers’ series on Monday, June 27.
Their presentation, Lighting the Spark, will explore philanthropy’s role in youth-led community service.
The program centers around the idea that young people often need inspiration to get their creativity flowing. This spark, developed by a local retired teacher, offers just that, through a fund that covers out-of-pocket expenses for youth leaders to serve their communities. Whether it’s a mission trip abroad or a small, local project, the program encourages community service projects of all sizes.
Serpe leads a team that is building a permanent charitable endowment for Adams County. Previously he led the development efforts at community foundations in Baltimore, Princeton and Silicon Valley. He serves on the National Standards Board for Community Foundations, and on several other nonprofit boards. He studied music performance and economics and earned his CFRE in 2007.
DiLoreto works with legal and financial advisors, connecting them with options for incorporating philanthropy into their clients’ lifetime and estate plans.
In 2021, the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree became the largest (per capita) giving day in the country, raising $3 million in annual and endowed gifts for 90 nonprofits.
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club, a part of Kiwanis International, is a service organization dedicated to building strong communities one child at a time, serving Adams County since 1954. The June 27 meeting will take place at Destination Gettysburg, 1560 Fairfield Road, at 6 p.m. Local residents interested in attending the meeting or finding out more about the club and its service to the community can contact Myra Reichart at mrreichart@comcast.net or 717-398-2684.
