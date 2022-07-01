The Garden Clubs of District IV, Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania held a Standard Flower Show on June 10-11 at the Sports Center at York College.
Biglerville Garden Club members won first place blue ribbons in floral design and horticultural specimens.
Fran Koch won blue ribbons and two Growers Choice Award in horticultural.
Pat Lawrence won blue ribbons in floral design and horticulture.
Sue McDowell won a blue ribbon in floral design.
The Biglerville Garden Club won a second place red ribbon in Club Floor design.
