Camryn Beinhaur rides her horse Hobbys Gettin Bold during the recent Adams/Franklin 4-H Horse Show. They competed in the ranch horse pleasure, ranch riding, open trail and western grooming and showmanship classes.
The Chambersburg Saddle Club in Fayetteville hosted the Adams/Franklin 4-H Horse Show on June 19.
“During the show, 4-H members were evaluated on their grooming and showmanship abilities in both Western and English disciplines and riding classes that showcase the horse and rider on both flat ground and on trails,” according to a Penn State Extension release.
