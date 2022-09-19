“Farm Sense,” an online course aimed at helping agricultural businesses learn to manage finances, will be offered by Penn State Extension (PSE) from Oct. 3 through Nov. 11, according to a PSE release.

Organizers note that agricultural businesses are different from other types of businesses, and producers need to develop and maintain accurate, consistent financial and production records.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.