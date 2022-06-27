It takes a community, a vision and a lot of hard work and that’s exactly what the folks from several different local churches from the Fairfield area did to bring together this year’s First Community Vacation Bible School (VBS) themed “God’s Wonderland.”
The churches involved included Fairfield Mennonite, Iron Springs Brethren in Christ, Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian, Liberty Worship, Orrtanna United Methodist, St. John’s Lutheran, and Wesley Chapel.
Fifty children between the ages of 5-12 years registered to attend and there were no fees attached. The VBS was held during the evenings of one week, Monday through Friday, at the Hamiltonban Community Park. Graciously, the Liberty Worship Center next door volunteered its facility in case of severe weather conditions.
It took a community with a dream with over 40 volunteers helping bring this to a reality. There were individuals and businesses who donated Bibles, snacks, decorations, advertising, banners, and most importantly their time. There were setup and clean-up crews, nurses, people to register, teachers, shepherds, pastors, music and dance teachers, sound system engineers, food servers and so much more.
The children were divided into three different age categories with teachers and shepherds to help at each activity. There were Bible stories, crafts to make and take home, science experiments to expand their minds, games and play time, healthy snacks to eat and music for singing and dancing.
Most of the youngsters came in with big smiles on their faces, gathered in their individual groups of purple, green and red T-shirts, and were ready to take on each day’s new adventure.
Not only were the children there to have fun and learn about Jesus but they were also learning about giving to others. The kids collected food items which would go towards Ruth’s Harvest in Fairfield and collected pennies, nickels, and dimes to fill up a jug to buy books for the Fairfield community library. The goal was raising $100.
On any given day there could be beach balls flying around the room or children dressed as disciples playing a part in the story being told. There were dancing raisins and cucumbers that made a stuffed animal talk from the scientific experiments area. During craft classes they colored beautiful butterflies and made crosses with seeds in them that could be planted when they took them home.
When the question was asked during story time, “Could you find Jesus in all the churches that were participating? “There was a resounding “Yes” from all the children.
The last day was extra special with parents invited to attend and see what their children had experienced over the past week. The evening opened with prayer as the children sat quietly until it came time to say “amen.”
Anyone who thinks miracles can’t happen should have been there when they read what these young people had collected in one short week. Miraculously, the jar with pennies, nickels and dimes grew to $690 to purchase Christian books for the Fairfield library and over 579 food items were collected for donation to Ruth’s Harvest in Fairfield.
The children certainly learned all about giving and the love of Jesus that went with it. They went to four different stations enjoying their last day and showing off to their parents everything they had learned. They sang songs they learned throughout the week with dance routines to go with them. They recited Bible verses and stories told with amazing accuracy proving they were listening all week long.
One of the stories told over the week was how Jesus walked on water. Instead of water the children learned how to walk on eggs. It was incredible to see. The evening ended with pizza and ice cream and each child received a goody bag to take home, complete with their very own Bible. There were lots of smiling faces and hugs as the evening drew to an end, an incredible way to end a great week.
