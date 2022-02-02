Nonprofit of the Year winner was bestowed upon Hoffman Homes for Youth at the recent New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce awards’ banquet. From left are Alicia Stanley, vice president of marketing and development at Hoffman Homes; Heather Laughman, owner of HD Entertainment and board member of the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce; and Melissa Leathery, chief executive officer and president at Hoffman Homes.
Two generations of the 2021 Business of the Year, Hanover Concrete Co., are pictured holding their award and citation. Ronald Albright is shown at left with his son David Albright.
Submitted Photo
Nonprofit of the Year winner was bestowed upon Hoffman Homes for Youth at the recent New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce awards’ banquet. From left are Alicia Stanley, vice president of marketing and development at Hoffman Homes; Heather Laughman, owner of HD Entertainment and board member of the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce; and Melissa Leathery, chief executive officer and president at Hoffman Homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.