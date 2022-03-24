The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of March 13.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Jeremiah Bumgardner, 40, of Fayetteville, Pa., was charged with one count each of vehicle registration suspended, no rear lights, operating unsafe equipment; one misdemeanor count of marijuana — small amount for personal use; and 3 misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of controlled substance Nov. 14, 2021, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Steven Mathis, 67, of Aspers, was charged with one count each fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, careless driving, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked Dec. 11, 2021, in Bendersville. The case was waived to county court.
Owen Young, 24, of Gettysburg, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness Jan. 1, 2022, in Freedom Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jacob Martin, 37, of Orrtanna, was charged with harassment; one misdemeanor count each of false imprisonment, unlawful restraint -risk of bodily injury, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, resisting arrest, and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another; and one felony count each of false imprisonment of minor/parent and unlawful restraint of minor/parent — risk of bodily injury March 1, 2022, in Menallen Township. The case was held for county court.
William Lear III, 62, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count firearm not to be carried without license — no criminal violation Dec. 12, 2021, in Butler Township. The case was waived to county court.
