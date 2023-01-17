WellSpan Health set a new annual record for community investments of more than $313 million during the 2022 fiscal year, according to a WellSpan release.

“This investment was an intentional effort designed to benefit our communities through expansive community programs and outreach, charity care, unreimbursed Medicaid costs and supplemental medical, dental and pharmaceutical services. This includes WellSpan’s mobile mammography coach, listening sessions with community partners to determine biggest needs, and funding grants that benefit healthy communities right here in our area,” the release reads.

 

