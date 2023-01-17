WellSpan Health set a new annual record for community investments of more than $313 million during the 2022 fiscal year, according to a WellSpan release.
“This investment was an intentional effort designed to benefit our communities through expansive community programs and outreach, charity care, unreimbursed Medicaid costs and supplemental medical, dental and pharmaceutical services. This includes WellSpan’s mobile mammography coach, listening sessions with community partners to determine biggest needs, and funding grants that benefit healthy communities right here in our area,” the release reads.
“Improving health through exceptional care for all is a deeply rooted WellSpan commitment and the driving factor behind everything we do to continually improve the health of our communities,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and chief executive officer, WellSpan Health. “Delivering accessible services, partnering with and investing in community organizations, and providing tools and resources to those who need it most reflects our promise to be a trusted partner to our friends and neighbors across the region.”
WellSpan is South Central Pennsylvania’s only locally based, locally governed health system, according to the release. The health system’s community impact is measured annually against its three-year Community Health Improvement Plan, which is based on an assessment of community health needs. Highlights include:
• Provided $1.4 million in Community Partnership Grants to non-profit organizations that supported initiatives that advanced our Community Health Needs Assessment priorities.
• Supported community organizations with more than $1.8. million in sponsorships to foster Community Engagement.
• Screened 360,000 patients for food, housing, and transportation insecurity, and connected them with services, to cultivate healthy communities.
• Offered health programs to 16,000 people to promote mental wellbeing and prevent and manage chronic disease, supporting lifelong health and wellness.
The full Community Benefit Report is available on WellSpan.org. WellSpan Health includes nearly 1,900 employed providers, 220 locations, eight award-winning hospitals, home care and a behavioral health organization serving South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.