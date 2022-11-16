Adams County
Veterans of the Army Air Corp, Army Air Force, Air Force will meet for breakfast Thursday at 9 a.m. at Dunlap’s Restaurant, Buford Avenue, Gettysburg, across from the post office. All veterans are invited.
Church Women United will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m., at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Whitney Myers, guest pianist, will lead singing of Christmas carols and presenting stories. Appetizers and desserts will be provided by members. special welcome to newcomers.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold a meat raffle on Nov. 18. Doors open at 4 p.m. A free meal is served at 6 p.m.; raffle starts at 7 p.m. The meal will be spaghetti with meat balls, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Call 717- 677-0870 for more details.
Conewago Twp.
SAVES, 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, is hosting Basket Bingo on Friday, Nov. 18. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Hot meal at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. $20 per ticket (includes meal). Baskets are retired Longaberger baskets filled by local businesses and individuals; special raffles, TV and other electronic prizes. Reserve your tickets by calling 717-353-3682, or tickets available at the door.
Gardners
Idaville Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, is hosting Fall Rally Day, Sunday, Nov. 20, at 10:15 a.m. with special guest Sid Bream, a retired Major League Baseball player. Lunch will be provided following the service.
Gettysburg
The St. Francis Xavier Music Ministry will host its annual Evening of Music in honor of St. Cecilia Day at Xavier Center on Table Rock Road on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. The program will include the children’s choir, Father Kelley on tuba, a Spanish guitar ensemble, harpist and other vocalists.
Gettysburg VFW Friday special is lightly crusted baked scrod, baked potato, salad, roll, and dessert. Menu is also available. Dinner is served 5-7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Hunterstown Diner. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
Gettysburg American Legion Friday night dinner special, for members and their guests only, is lasagna served with garlic bread and vegetable.
Gettysburg Garden Club needs greens for its annual sale. Frazier fir, juniper, Leyland cypress, cedars, yews, arborvitae, holly, southern magnolia, white pine, boxwood, and blue spruce are required. Donations can be dropped off at the Gettysburg Fire Hall Monday or Tuesday, Nov. 28-29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or call Joan Horak at 717-357-5615 for pickup. Proceeds from the sale support club projects and scholarships.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg will host a Roast Beef and Fried Oyster Dinner, carry-out only, Saturday, Nov. 19, 3-6 p.m. Dinner consists of roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried fish patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. Cost is $25, credit cards accepted. Orders will be accepted on site that day only, no pre-orders.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, will host bingo on Sunday, Nov. 27. Doors open at 12 noon and bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive and guaranteed jackpots, 20 regular games and small games of chance. Limited food menu. Call Mitch at 717-398-1668 or Dawn at 717-353-9413 for more information.
McKnightstown
St. Johns UCC will hold a bake and craft sale Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches will be available for purchase.
New Oxford
The New Oxford Lions Club Orange Car will be in the square from Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 17. The hours are Sundays 12-4 p.m., and Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The club will be sell fresh Florida fruit, gift baskets, and Amish brooms. Payment by cash or check only.
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert $10, take out only, Sunday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, behind Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Thrift Shop will be open with everything half price.
Orrtanna
St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 1095 Church Road will hold a Thanksgiving (turkey) bingo Monday, Nov. 21. Doors open at 5 p.m.; bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 for 35 games; raffles and door prizes. For more information, contact Diane at 717-677-9352.
Elsewhere
The Joy of Christmas Bazaar, sponsored by St. David’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road on Route 94, five miles south of Hanover, near the Maryland line, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
