A man is accused of threatening a store manager with a knife at Dollar General in Gettysburg.
Gettysburg Borough Police charged Hector Villalobos, 72, with terroristic threats and other offenses, according to a magisterial docket.
At 6:51 p.m. July 15, Patrol Officer First Class Jordan Klunk was dispatched to the store at 2 Springs Ave., according to an affidavit of probable cause.
A manager claimed Villalobos left about 15 minutes earlier after acting “weird,” according to the affidavit.
Two managers allegedly spoke with Villalobos outside the store, and one told him he was banned from returning to the business, according to the affidavit.
Villalobos allegedly became “very confrontational,” pulling out a 4-inch-long knife and threatening to “gut” the manager, according to the affidavit.
The manager was “able to photograph Villalobos holding a knife in the parking lot area of Dollar General” and to provide the license plate number of his vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The parking lot photo allegedly “clearly matched” Villalobos’ driver license picture, according to the affidavit.
Villalobos was charged with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and harassment and a summary count of harassment, according to the docket.
