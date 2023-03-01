The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, represented by the Environmental & Natural Resources Law Clinic of Widener University Delaware Law School, filed a complaint against the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration for allegedly violating the National Environmental Policy Act, calling for an environmental impact statement for the Eisenhower Drive Extension Project, according to a release issued Tuesday by the organization.

The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969 sets forth substantive environmental quality goals for the government and the nation, according to the release.

