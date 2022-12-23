With severe winter weather anticipated to impact much of the commonwealth through the weekend, the American Red Cross is urging people to prepare in advance for potentially dangerous conditions, according to a Red Cross release.
“This storm may bring extreme cold, heavy rain and snow fall, gusting winds, and sub-zero wind chills. This can result in transportation, heat, power, or communication disruptions. It’s important to prepare now to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your home,” the release reads.
Prepare Before the Storm
· Prepare your home to keep out the cold with insulation, caulking, and weather stripping.
· Have a snow shovel and ice-melting products to keep your walkways safe.
· Plan to check on loved ones and neighbors to make sure they are staying warm, especially for older adults and babies.
· Know where you will go if your home becomes too cold, a friend’s house, a public library, or a warming center.
· Ensure you have enough warm clothing, such as hats, mittens, and blankets, for everyone in your household.
· Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.
· Gather food, water, and medicine. Stores might be closed, and it may be unsafe to travel: Consider having emergency supplies in your vehicle, such as a blanket, warm clothing, a first aid kit, and boots; You may lose access to drinking water. Set aside at least one gallon of drinking water per person per day.
· Have a 1-month supply of needed medications and medical supplies. Consider keeping a list of your medications and dosages on a small card to carry with you.
· Keep personal, financial, and medical records safe and easy to access (hard copies or securely backed up).
· Plan To Stay Connected: Sign up for free emergency alerts from your local government and monitor local weather and news; Have a backup battery or a way to charge your cell phone; Have a battery-powered radio to use during a power outage.
· Gather Emergency Supplies: Organize supplies into A Go-Kit with at least three days of supplies you can carry with you if you need to go somewhere else to stay warm. Include critical backup batteries and chargers for your devices (cell phone, CPAP, wheelchair, etc.) and a Stay-at-Home Kit with at least two weeks of supplies.
During the Storm
· Drink plenty of warm fluids but avoid caffeine and alcohol.
· If you need to go outside, use extreme caution when driving or walking on ice.
· Dress properly: Keep your nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes covered in warm, dry clothing. These areas are the first to be at risk for frostbite; Wear layers of loose clothing, a coat, hat, mittens, and water-resistant boots; Use a scarf to cover your face and mouth.
· Avoid damaged or fallen power lines. They can electrocute you.
· Be aware of branches, trees, and ice that may fall.
· Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow. Take frequent breaks and, if possible, work with a partner.
· Use ice-melting products to keep your walkways safe.
· Be careful when tackling strenuous tasks like shoveling snow in cold temperatures. Take frequent breaks.
· Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.
Hypothermia and Frostbite Signs
Hypothermia:
• Symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering.
• Hypothermia can kill you. It occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat. This causes a dangerously low body temperature.
• Older adults, babies, children, and people with certain health conditions are more at risk.
• Shivering is one of the first signs of hypothermia; other signs include confusion, drowsiness, and slurred speech.
• Seek emergency medical care right away. Move to a warm place. Remove any wet clothing and warm the body slowly.
Frostbite:
• Symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy feeling skin.
• Frostbite is when a part of your body freezes.
• Your nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes often are the first affected.
• People may experience pain, numbness, and a change of skin color.
• Move to a warm place. Warm the affected area gently by soaking in warm water (not hot) until the skin appears normal and feels warm. Seek emergency medical care.
Heat Your Home Safely
• All heaters need space. Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment.
• If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets — never into an extension cord or power strip.
• Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended, and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
• Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
• Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
Travel Safety
Stay off the road if possible during severe weather, if you must drive in winter weather:
* Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle including a blanket, warm clothing, a first aid kit, and boots.
* Make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road.
* Don’t follow other vehicles too closely, sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.
* Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.
* Don’t pass snow plows.
* Ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.
* If you become stranded, stay in your vehicle and wait for help. Do not leave the vehicle to search for assistance unless help is visible.
* Run the engine occasionally to keep warm. Turn on the engine for about 10 minutes each hour. Use the heater while the engine is running. Keep the exhaust pipe clear of snow, and slightly open a downwind window for ventilation.
Power Outages
o Use flashlights in the dark, not candles.
o Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic lights will be out and roads will be congested.
o If you are using a generator be sure you understand the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning. Never use a generator indoors or in a garage. It must be kept outside in a well-ventilated area.
o Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed. If it looks like the power outage will continue beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your freezer items.
o Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment, including sensitive electronics.
o Turn off or disconnect any appliances (like stoves), equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.
