With severe winter weather anticipated to impact much of the commonwealth through the weekend, the American Red Cross is urging people to prepare in advance for potentially dangerous conditions, according to a Red Cross release.

“This storm may bring extreme cold, heavy rain and snow fall, gusting winds, and sub-zero wind chills. This can result in transportation, heat, power, or communication disruptions. It’s important to prepare now to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your home,” the release reads.

