Every year around the anniversary of the January 22, 1973 Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton Supreme Court decisions pro-life citizens gather to pray for the overturn of these decisions and for the millions of unborn babies who have been killed by abortion in our country and worldwide. The largest of these protests is the March For Life in Washington, D.C. Local communities also sponsor gatherings to call attention to the tragedy of abortion.
Adams County's local Pro-Life Prayer Rally has been held in front of the courthouse in Gettysburg for over 30 years. (It was not held last January due to the pandemic.) This year the venue has been changed to the parking lot of Xavier Center to accommodate a mobile ultrasound unit which will afford participants the opportunity to view an ultrasound in real time.
