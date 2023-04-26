The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 34 (Carlisle Road) bridge replacement project, according to a PennDOT release.

This project is located over an unnamed tributary to Opossum Creek in Menallen Township, approximately 1.2 miles south of Idaville and about 2 miles north of Bendersville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.