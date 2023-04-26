The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 34 (Carlisle Road) bridge replacement project, according to a PennDOT release.
This project is located over an unnamed tributary to Opossum Creek in Menallen Township, approximately 1.2 miles south of Idaville and about 2 miles north of Bendersville.
The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies and deterioration of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 34 (Carlisle Road) over the unnamed tributary, according to the release.
“The project consists of replacing the existing structure with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert. Additional improvements include guide rail improvements, pavement and shoulder reconstruction, approach paving, cross pipe replacement, stream shift/realignment and scour protection at the culvert aprons. The total paving width will be 30 feet to accommodate two 11-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders. The bridge will be closed for approximately 45 days to all traffic during construction. The proposed detour route will use Peach Glen-Idaville Road and Gablers Road,” the release reads.
The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the spring and early summer of 2025. The overall duration of construction is anticipated to last about four months.
A digital version of the information will be available to view online through May 26, 2023.
Information, including roadway plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Adams County box then the tile marked Carlisle Road.
The purpose of the plans displays is to introduce the project and receive public input, questions or concerns regarding the project.
The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, Dan Rocuskie, Project Manager, at 717-705-6181 or email at drocuskie@pa.gov.
Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.
For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four- and Twelve-Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.
