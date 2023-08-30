Adams County
The 16th annual Gettysburg Dahlia Society show is Friday Sept. 1, 1:30-5 p.m., open to the public; Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to the public, at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, 59 W. York St., Biglerville.
————
Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County Fall Walking Party is Wednesday, Sept. 6. Walk from Gettysburg College Musselman Athletic Field parking lot to the Peace Light. At 1 p.m. there is a walk led by Gettysburg College history professor Peter Carmichael who will talk about the history of the land. Walk the route on your own with map provided at check-in 4-6 p.m. Walk is on paved road, sidewalk and gravel trail, a bit hilly with little shade, about three miles. Bring water.
————
4-H Benefit Auction, is Friday, Nov. 3, at Redding Auction, 1085 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Bid on handcrafted items, gift certificates, theme baskets, collectables, and items from local businesses and individuals. Event is open to the public, doors open at 5 p.m.; auction begins at 6 p.m. Food, drinks, and baked goods available for purchase. To donate to the auction or for more information, contact Trudy Gladhill or Darlene Resh at 717-334-6271 or email tlg30@psu.edu.
————
Catoctin-Ettes of Emmitsburg is registering youth from age 5 and up for a free four-week introductory baton twirling course at Emmitsburg Elementary School on Tuesday evenings. The first session is Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6:30-7:15 p.m. For more information, call 240-405-2604.
————
Numerous volunteers are needed for two- to three-hour shifts at the Nov. 9, Giving Spree event. Volunteer sign up at ACCFGivingSpree.org or by calling 717-337-0060.
————
Ladies Bible Study on the book of John will be at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, Fridays at 10 a.m. beginning Sept. 8. All are welcome. For more information, email bethel2335@gmail.com.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Fire Company Fall Festival is Thursday through Saturday, Sept.7-9. The kitchen opens at 4 p.m., with entertainment at 7 p.m. each day, plus games, rides and bingo.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet Sept. 5 at the Harbaugh — Thomas Library at 5 p.m. for the annual picnic with Pam Haze, Master Gardener, as guest speaker. Her topic will be “Native Bees, Our Most Important Pollinators.” The picnic will be a covered dish. Bring homemade items for the silent auction benefiting the scholarship fund. For more information about the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Terry at 717-677-9344.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, famous fall basket bingo is Sept. 10. Doors open at 11 a.m.; bingo starts at 1 p.m. Lunch is included with packet. Call Linda at 717-677-6408 for more information.
————
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, Meat Raffle is Sept. 15. Doors open at 4 p.m.; free meal at 6 p.m. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. This months free meal is spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and desserts. Call 717-677-0870 for more information.
Cashtown
Cashtown/McKnightstown Community Yard Sale, mostly along Old Route 30 and High Street, many families, early bird Thursday, all Friday and Saturday, no rain date.
Conewago Twp.
Southeastern Adams County Volunteer Services (SAVES), 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, will host a carry-out only BBQ Chicken Dinner Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or sold out. Meal includes half a BBQ chicken, baked potato, applesauce, roll and butter, drink (soda, tea, water). Cost is $10 in advance by calling 717-637-9621 by Sept. 9; or $12 afterwards. Proceeds benefit SAVES Apparatus Replacement Capital Campaign.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Lions Club will sell Honey Crisp apples for $5 a bag, raffle tickets, and Amish brooms at 16 Beechwood Drive, across from the Fairfield Area High School, Thursday, Aug. 31, 12-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gettysburg
The Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County invites runners and walkers of all ages to participate in the Highmark Wholecare Labor Day Free 5K on Monday, Sept. 4, at 8 a.m. The race/walk begins at the Wyndham Hotel in the Gateway Complex, 95 Presidential Circle. Pre-register at RunSignUp.com/Race/PA/Gettysburg/LaborDayFree5K, or register race day starting at 7:15 a.m. Run or walk this well-supported 3.1-mile event with professional timing, water at start, mid-way and finish and medals for all youngsters.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 11:30 a.m. at The Hunterstown Diner. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg Woman’s Club annual luncheon and silent auction is Sept. 13, at 12 p.m. at The Lodges at Gettysburg. Choice of entrée, pork loin or parmesan crusted flounder, $35 inclusive. Deadline for reservations is Aug. 18. Contact Ann Ratay at 717-357-5802 or ratay890@comcast.net. Proceeds from the auction go to the scholarship fund. Plan are to award four scholarships to Adams County seniors pursuing a career from a two-year course of study.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser Sept. 30 at the Adams County Farmers Market at the rec park. Meal, $12, includes half a chicken, baked potato, applesauce and a dinner roll. To order, call Linda at 717-398-7119 or Donna at 570-971-7877. Pre-sale pickup between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deadline for pre-orders is Sept. 17.
————
Walk Bike Bus Gettysburg, @Home in Adams County and Commuter Services of PA have partnered for a transportation campaign. Residents and commuters are urged to get out and explore downtown and are providing related resources to motivate the community to increase their walking, bicycling and bus trips. Sept. 1-30, participants will be able to access Commute PA (Commuter Services of PA’s rideshare and rewards program) in order to keep track of their trips. There will be live updates and prizes for those who track. To learn more or sign up visit https://pacommuterservices.org/walkbikebusgettysburg/.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet on Springs Avenue, before it crosses Confederate, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, to walk in the area, followed by lunch at Montezuma’s Restaurant at 11 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will hold its annual all-you-can-eat Steamed Crabs and Chicken Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost is a donation of $50. Tickets are limited, available now, and must be purchased by Sept. 9. For tickets and more information call Neal at 717-778-5377 or the fire house at 717-334-5151.
Hunterstown
Crafters and vendors are needed for the Historic Great Conewago Presbyterian Church bazaar Oct. 21, 174 Red Bridge Road. Call 717-797-6155 to rent a table.
McKnightstown
St. John UCC yard, rummage and bake sale Saturday, Sept. 2, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
New Oxford
New Oxford Jazz Series is a First Friday event at St. Paul’s UCC, 20 S. Peters St., where the Leister Quarter with special guest Kim Korge will perform Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; child/senior $10, http://www.eventbrite.com/692120309477.
