The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) is one of only 60 nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania invited to participate in the Partnership for Better Health’s 2021 Match Madness fundraising event, according to an ACAC release.
“This is a unique privilege and an opportunity to take advantage of a large matching gift fundraising campaign throughout the month of March. We will receive a one-to-one match for the first $1,000 that we raise, plus an additional portion of the stretch fund based on our total funds raised,” said Lisa Cadigan, outreach coordinator for ACAC. “Our goal is to raise $3,100 in 31 days. We are confident we can exceed this goal and look forward to your help with this online event.”
