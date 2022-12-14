Local motorists who must travel during the impending inclement weather are being urged to take precautions, according to a joint release from the Pa. Department of Transportation and Turnpike Commission.

Ahead of icy and snowy conditions, cold temperatures and high winds across most of the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.

