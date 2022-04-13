The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Tuesday passed House Bill 746, legislation introduced by Rep. Brad Roae (R-Crawford/Erie), to prohibit and end the practice of state lawmakers using state-owned vehicles, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) said, according to a release issued by PA House GOP News.
“This session has been hallmarked by new House Rules that have revolutionized how we conduct business in this chamber. One additional way of helping to restore confidence in our institutions is to take the very simple step of ending the practice of state lawmakers being able to use state-owned vehicles,” Benninghoff said. “While changing how state government does business is not easy, we are certainly up to the task of trying to do what we can. Passing this legislation today is a significant additional step on the renewed path to state government reform.”
House Bill 746 passed the House by a vote of 183-16. It now heads to the Senate for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.