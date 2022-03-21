The Kiwanis Speakers’ Series will feature the history and programs of Healthy Adams County March 28.
From its start in 1996, Healthy Adams County has conducted Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNA) and planned its response accordingly based on the results of each assessment, according to the Kiwanis release.
Kathy Gaskin, Healthy Adams County’s director, will address the history of the CHNA in Adams County and highlight past responses. She will also discuss a new CHNA, being conducted across the region, and share a few highlights of the most recent data. The program will explore the top priorities of the past and how they have changed or stayed the same over the course of the last 25 years and how they might soon change.
Gaskin received her bachelors degree in social work from Shippensburg University in 1992 and her masters degree in social work administration from Temple University in 2004. She spent the first 13 years of her social work career at Survivors Inc. until taking the executive director’s position at Healthy Adams County in 2006. Gaskin also currently serves on the United Way of Adams County’s board of directors, Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen board of directors and the Adams County Farmers Market board of directors, according to the release.
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club, a part of Kiwanis International, is a service organization dedicated to building strong communities one child at a time and has been serving Adams County since 1954.
The March 28 meeting will take place at Destination Gettysburg, 1560 Fairfield Road, at 6 p.m. and is open to the public interested in finding out more about Kiwanis and service to the community. For more information, contact Myra Reichart at mrreichart@comcast.net or 717-398-2684.
