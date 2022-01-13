Janelle Coolbaugh, of the financial services firm Edward Jones in New Oxford, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the certification mark CFP, according to a release issued by Molly Ambrosius, branch office administrator, Edward Jones, New Oxford. Coolbaugh is a financial advisor, according to the release.
“Coolbaugh successfully completed the CFP Board’s initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination,” the release reads.
