The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club is working to fulfill the need for fresh-picked blueberries. The deadline for ordering 10-pound boxes of the berries is June 24, or June 22 for those making online orders, according to a Kiwanis release.
The annual sale is the local Kiwanis Club’s biggest fund-raiser, generally netting more than $10,000 which is used to support local youth and community programs, according to the release. The club expects its cost to be higher this year but decided to keep the price at $33 per box in hopes of inspiring a record sale.
The berries will be picked fresh at a farm in southern New Jersey and delivered Thursday, June 30, to Gettysburg Area Rec Park’s Charlie Sterner Building at 545 Long Lane. Volunteers will be on hand to unload the grower’s truck; those who ordered berries can begin arriving at noon to pick them up.
As in the past two years, pick-up will be drive-through only. Signs and club members will direct buyers to the front of the Sterner building where Kiwanis members will be available to take their payment (cash or check only) and bring orders right to their cars.
Profits from the sale will be used to support three service leadership groups – K-Kids Club at Lincoln Elementary School, the Builders Club at Gettysburg Middle School and the Key Club at Gettysburg High School – and a variety of other programs that benefit Adams County youth and their families, including Upper Adams Reading is Fundamental, the Penguin Project, Shining Star Therapeutic Riding Ministry, the Special Olympics, the United Way’s Ready to Learn and Back to School programs, Ruth’s Harvest, Tender Care, AGAPE and the Adams County Library System.
Other programs that can expect support this year include Holiday Family, Officer Phil, HOBY, JROTC and the Gettysburg Fire Department. Funds are also dedicated to the maintenance of the GARA playground that was built five years ago with funds raised by the Kiwanis Club.
Anyone wanting to order blueberries, which can be eaten fresh or frozen for use throughout the year, must place an order by June 24 with a local Kiwanis member or by calling 717-337-2434. Orders can also be made online at http://bit.ly/blueberriesnow until June 22.
