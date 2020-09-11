Legislation by State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, that would establish a statewide moment of silence in schools observing Sept. 11, received a unanimous vote Thursday from the Pa. Senate. As a result, Senate Bill 869 advances to the House of Representatives for consideration, according to a release from Mastriano’s office.
The moment of silence would coincide with the anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil. Sen. Pat Stefano, R-32, whose district is home to the Flight 93 National Memorial, joined Mastriano as a prime sponsor of the proposal.
