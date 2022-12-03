Adams County
The Homemakers Holiday Tea will be held at the Adams County Agricultural & Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Monday, 1-3 p.m. Cost is $3at the door. For those who desire, there will be a cookie exchange. Bring five dozen of one kind to exchange. Linette Mansbergerof the South Mountain Audubon Society, will present “Hummingbirds Around the World.”
————
Church Women United will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m., at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Whitney Myers, guest pianist, will lead singing of carols and presenting stories. Appetizers and desserts will be provided. Newcomers welcome.
————
Historic Gettysburg-Adams County’s Homespun Christmas Holiday Market will be open Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with craft vendors and baked goods at the GAR Hall, 53 E. Middle St., Gettysburg. Proceeds go to preservation and education .
Bendersville
The Bendersville Lutheran Parish is hosting its fifth annual Live Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 3, 5-7 p.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church parking lot, 126 Church St. All are invited. There will be animals, hot chocolate, goodie bags, and carols. If rain or snow, the event will be cancelled.
Biglerville
The Apple Core Band will treat the community to a Holiday Cheer Christmas Concert on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the National Apple Museum, 154 Wm Hanover St. This one-hour program is free to the public.
—————
Living Alone Luncheon is Dec. 3, at 12 noon, at Centenary United Methodist Church. All guests living alone in the Upper Adams area, or living alone and attending a church there, are invited to this free luncheon, but reservations are necessary for preparation. Call Vickie at 717-858-7536, Darlene at 717-677-7647, or Bonnie at 717-528-8436 to make a reservations for this free meal. This annual luncheon is served family style. The church is handicap accessible.
————
The Biglerville Christmas tree lighting celebration, with refreshments, singing, and Santa on a firetruck and later telling a story, is Friday, Dec. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the fire hall.
East Berlin
The East Berlin Area Community Center, 405 North Ave., Christmas Bazaar is Saturday, Dec. 3, and Christmas Festival is Friday, Dec. 9.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW Friday special is 8-ounce New York strip steak, baked potato, salad, roll, and dessert, served 5-7:30 p.m. Open to the public Fridays. To-go orders welcome, call 717-334-4614.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at Inn 94.
————
The American Legion Auxiliary Craft and Vendor Show is Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with local crafters and vendors, at 528 E Middle St., presenting baked goods and Christmas flowers.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Hunterstown Diner. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
The public is invited to “Come to the Manger,” an Advent program filled with music, carol singing, and prayer, Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Refreshments will follow.
————
All-you-can-eat Breakfast with Santa is Sunday, Dec. 11, 8-11 a.m. at the Gettysburg American Legion Hall, 528 E. Middle St. Meal is: adults, $15; children 5-12, $10; and children 4 and under, free. Santa will hand out a present to children 12 and under. Have a picture taken with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
————
Due to the many full calendars, the PGL meeting scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, is cancelled. The next meeting is Sunday, Jan. 8.
————
Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, will present a Live Nativity, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5-7 p.m. The nativity includes animals, bonfire, and refreshments.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet in Li’s Buffett at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, to walk in the area, then lunch there at 11 a.m. Everyone welcome. For information, call 717-339-9389.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Christmas Breakfast Dec. 18, 7-11 a.m. Menu includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits, gravy, and more The cost is $12; children 6-12, $6; and children under 6 eat free.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg plans its fourth annual Tractor & Tinsel Extravaganza Dec. 10. Vendors all day, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; breakfast , 8-11 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; cake decorating, 1-2 p.m., ages 12 and under; pet visits with Santa, 2-3- p.m.; tractor parade, 6 p.m., visits with Santa after the parade. Donations to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals appreciated.
Littlestown
Cookie Walk at Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, 50 E. King St., is Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Price is $7.00 per pound. Lunch available for purchase.
Orrtanna
The Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association will host a Chicken and Meatball Feed and drawing S Dec. 11. Reservations due Dec. 4. Call Steve at 717-642-8496.
York Springs
Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society will host an open house and craft event Sunday 2-4 p.m. at 408 Main St. It costs $5 to make a “Holiday Cracher.”
