The Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC) and the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA)under the umbrella of the Adams Economic Alliance, are seeking new legal counsel and inviting interested attorneys to submit a Request for Proposal (RPF), according to an AEA release. The solicitor’s primary purpose is to provide the ACEDC and ACIDA with legal representation.
“We are indebted to attorney Gary Hartman who served as our solicitor for many years and guided our organizations so skillfully and insightfully. We will miss his expertise,” said Robin Fitzpatrick, alliance president. “Gary leaves big shoes to fill, and we invite area attorneys to apply for the opportunity to be involved with organizations focused on Adams County’s economic well-being.”
