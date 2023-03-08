Pennsylvania certified pesticide applicators looking for ways to earn recertification credits may want to consider the wide variety of options provided by Penn State Extension, which is offering a 25% discount on all pesticide recertification online courses through March 31, according to an extension service release.

To maintain pesticide certification, applicators must obtain recertification credits approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at three-year intervals. The program requires six core credits and up to 10 category credits for each category in which the applicator is certified.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.