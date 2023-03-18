A vehicle crashed into the Littlestown American Legion building Sunday during a pursuit, leading to numerous charges against a local man, according to borough police.

Christopher Martin, 33, of Littlestown, was charged with felony fleeing police; one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence (DUI), tampering with evidence, failing to provide information after a crash, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and evading arrest on foot; as well as one summary count each of driving with alcohol in his blood despite having a suspended license, reckless driving, disobeying a stop sign, and passing when prohibited, according to a magisterial docket.

 

