A vehicle crashed into the Littlestown American Legion building Sunday during a pursuit, leading to numerous charges against a local man, according to borough police.
Christopher Martin, 33, of Littlestown, was charged with felony fleeing police; one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence (DUI), tampering with evidence, failing to provide information after a crash, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and evading arrest on foot; as well as one summary count each of driving with alcohol in his blood despite having a suspended license, reckless driving, disobeying a stop sign, and passing when prohibited, according to a magisterial docket.
He was released from Adams County Prison after a bondsman posted $10,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Officer Anthony Gilberto, he was on patrol about 1:46 p.m. when he allegedly saw Martin drive a red Kia sedan onto North Queen Street from West Myrtle Street.
Gilberto knew Martin from previous encounters and that he “had a suspended driver’s license,” according to the affidavit.
Martin allegedly “accelerated to a higher than normal rate of speed” and “quickly turned left onto East Locust Street,” according to the affidavit.
Martin “was driving at a high rate of speed and appeared to be trying to lose me,” and disobeyed stop signs on the way to East King Street, Gilberto alleged in the affidavit.
On East King, Martin allegedly passed vehicles on the left in a no-passing zone before he crested a hill and was briefly out of Gilberto’s view, according to the affidavit.
Gilberto “continued eastbound with lights and sirens activated until I approached the American Legion located at 510 East King Street,” where he “observed that Martin’s vehicle was crashed into the front corner of the building,” according to the affidavit.
The vehicle was unoccupied with the driver side door open, but “a witness in the area pointed northbound and advised he ran that way” while allegedly removing items from a backpack “and throwing them on the ground in the field,” according to the affidavit.
Gilberto “located Martin in the woods, covered in mud and out of breath” and handcuffed him after he surrendered, according to the affidavit.
When asked to explain his actions, Martin allegedly said he had been arrested a few weeks on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana “and knew that the same thing was going to happen,” according to the affidavit.
At Gilberto’s request, Martin walked the officer to the place he allegedly set down the backpack in the woods, according to the affidavit.
The backpack was empty but both it and Martin allegedly smelled strongly of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Unsmoked marijuana “blunts” were allegedly found in the vehicle, and “several patrons of the American Legion exited the building and advised they were inside at the time of the accident,” according to the affidavit.
Allegedly, “several witnessed Martin running from the scene,” according to the affidavit.
Blood was drawn at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital after Gilberto obtained a warrant following Martin’s alleged refusal to consent, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.